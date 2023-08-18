BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Cost of Living Crisis: Two Minutes of Democrats Complaining About the Economy They Created 🤯
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
16 views • 08/18/2023

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Listen as stupid Democrats have their Red pill moment when they realize that all the corruption, rigging elections, and even worse voting for the very trash politics and Democrap politicians that make economies crumble have caught up to them.

#DemocratEconomy #CostofLiving #Wages

Original Video Link: https://www.tiktok.com/@evolvetruth/video/7265959968623611182 

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
leftistscost of livingamerican patriots for god and countryinflationwagesvote republicanliberalism exposedcost of living crisisdemocrat economyevolving truthevolve truthdont be a dummy vote republican
