Cost of Living Crisis: Two Minutes of Democrats Complaining About the Economy They Created 🤯

Listen as stupid Democrats have their Red pill moment when they realize that all the corruption, rigging elections, and even worse voting for the very trash politics and Democrap politicians that make economies crumble have caught up to them.
#DemocratEconomy #CostofLiving #Wages
Original Video Link: https://www.tiktok.com/@evolvetruth/video/7265959968623611182
