It's better to stay at Home. Beware of the ILLUSION in majority of the Christian community. Anointed Minister Warns World to have a "one of one relationship with YAHUSHUA" "Break yourself free"
Holiness Unto YAH
Published 2 months ago

this is a mirrored video (video originally uploaded by YAHSservant777 aka yahsservant007)

Beware of the ILLUSION which is the majority of the Christian community. Many of them are satanists in disguise, New Agers and people steeped in all forms of the occult. They trample on the Blood of Christ as if it's something cheap, make excuses for sin and jab away at Holy Ministries like this that rebuke evil in obedience to the Holy Bible in the Book of Ephesians 5:11. They call us "self-righteous, finger pointing judgmental christians that cannot win souls." What a joke!


Please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry in below link


https://amightywind.com/home.html


A coming satanic one world superchurch mandatory mark of the beast 666


https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html


The False Blue Beam Rapture mocks the True Holy Rapture


https://amightywind.com/en/bluebeamteaching.html


Why we use the Sacred Names of YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and SHKHINYAH GLORY:


https://amightywind.com/en/whyhebrewnames.html



In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu


To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva

https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme


See all Prophecies here

https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html

vaccinesdeceptionheavenholy spiritalienshellholy biblemind controlzombiesamightywind ministrybook of revelationyahushua ha mashiachyahuvehholinessthe last daysthe great tribulationthe ruach ha kodeshyahuveh godholiness unto yahthe mark of the beast 666manmade plaguestrue tested prophetshebrew jewish roots ministrystrangefire false prophets

