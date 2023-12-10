BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
#146-Solar Farms Cause Esthetic & Environmental Damage to Jefferson County WV
117 views • 12/10/2023

Industrial scale solar farms are not in alignment with Jefferson County WV's Comprehensive Plan.  Furthermore, they are causing environmental damage and ruining fertile farmland.  The idea that the under construction Blake solar project and proposed solar farms are providing vital income for struggling farmers is complete BS.

farmingsolar farmsjefferson county wvsolar developmentgorernment corruption
