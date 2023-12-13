DEEP STATE AGAINST THE ROPES AS REAL WARRIORS BLOW THE C19 WHISTLE

The Covid whistleblowers are coming forward in droves so deep state tactics get more and more bizarre, to the point of ridicule. As Shillary bleats on about the all-new pandemic of climate deaths (go figure), the real people are coming forward… and it’s getting tricky to contain. How long can Obama keep his twitchy fingers off the internet kill-switch..? Meanwhile Boris Pfeffel Johnson tells a bunch of porky pies, and it doesn’t go down too well with the British public… at all!

Visit: https://thefrontline.store





https://thefrontline.army



