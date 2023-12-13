DEEP STATE AGAINST THE ROPES AS REAL WARRIORS BLOW THE C19 WHISTLE

The Covid whistleblowers are coming forward in droves so deep state tactics get more and more bizarre, to the point of ridicule. As Shillary bleats on about the all-new pandemic of climate deaths (go figure), the real people are coming forward… and it’s getting tricky to contain. How long can Obama keep his twitchy fingers off the internet kill-switch..? Meanwhile Boris Pfeffel Johnson tells a bunch of porky pies, and it doesn’t go down too well with the British public… at all!
Visit: https://thefrontline.store
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.