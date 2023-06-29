Latest Update on Sister Sasagawa, Seer of Akita! June, 2023!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother & Refuge of the End Times
Jun 27, 2023
Today we would like to present a new update on Sister Agnes Sasagawa, seer of our Lady of Akita.
This information was given by Father Elias Mary of the Friars of the Immaculate who was interviewed by WQPH radio. See the description below for the full interview: • Father Elias of t... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QzEuoaoVZjk
Mirrored from Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78fimmFaky4