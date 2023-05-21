Al Sharpton does not really care about black people: Joe Pinion | The Count

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Saturday's "The Count," former New York senate candidate Joe Pinion calls out Al Sharpton for race-hustling for political purposes during the funeral of Jordan Neely.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html