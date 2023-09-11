BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. William Makis-Excess Death and Turbo Cancer
The Truth Expedition
The Truth Expedition
89 views • 09/11/2023

On today's episode of The Truth Expedition, Mark has a candid conversation with Dr. William Makis. Dr. Makis is a Canadian physician who specializes in nuclear medicine, radiology, and oncology. The conversation includes information on what a vaccinated person can do to protect themselves, shedding, depopulation and more. Dr. Makis has been exposing and explaining the occurrences of excess death due a variety of causes on his substack-Covid-Intel https://makismd.substack.com/ Please subscribe and support Dr. Makis by becoming a paying subscriber of his substack. For $5/month you can become much more informed and support the ongoing efforts to expose the truth. Thanks for tuning in to The Truth Expedition. Please share this very important episode with your friends!

Keywords
depopulationplandemicexcess deathturbo cancer
