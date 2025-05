[Nov 9, 2021] DJC - Stratoscurious (Higher Than Air) : WORLD ANTHEM [David J Caron]

My nomination for the World Anthem of the proven Level & Motionless Earth.. which is therefore not a "planet" but inevitably a level stationary plane of existence, obviously proven an intelligently-designed, divinely-created realm of impenetrable mystery and fascinating endless wonder.. the floor of the revolving Universe above us. the unerringly precise & predictable timepiece-masterpiece of celestial luminaries.. impossible to reach or land-upon.. at least not in this life..







This track tells the story of Physicists & Explorers, Professor Piccard & Dr Kipfer, who in 1931 were the 1ST ever known to reach what they theoretically assumed with Scientism indoctrination to be the "stratosphere" of an in fact imaginary, non-existent, physically-impossible alleged globe earth.. the reality of which they were the 1st to observe, witness and provide testimony to humanity by stating "it seemed like a flat disc with an upturned edge"..





Music and words composed and written by David J Caron(c)2018.



Thanks to Jody. H Midgley for footage of the Flat Earth illuminated model.



Thanks to everyone in the FE Truth community, whose work & video clips may also appear in this video so as to spread undefeatable truth to those who cannot figure it out for themselves..





Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.





We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.





With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.





