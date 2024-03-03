BlazeTV | Steve Baker's FIRST INTERVIEW following His FBI Arrest

"This is the message that they're trying to send, is that this can happen to any of us."

Blaze News investigative journalist Steve Baker was handcuffed and charged today by the FBI for alleged crimes committed on Jan. 6th. However, BlazeTV now has video proof that appears to run completely counter to the government's case against Steve.





The fact that the Biden Administration is targeting journalists represents a dramatic escalation in the left's crusade against free speech. Steve Baker talks with Steve Deace about his experience just moments after he left the FBI office in Dallas.





► Watch MORE BlazeTV YouTube Videos: https://bit.ly/3EVRJHP