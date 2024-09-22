Bear Creek Arsenal Known Distance Ambi AQT with Iron Sights

Shooting Irons on a Known Distance, 100, 200, 300, and 400 yard, AQT. Half right, half left handed.





Scored 46 offhand. Pretty awesome score.

Squatting I shot a 47….pretty much crushing it.

Prone 300 yards, I shot a 50…granted, I wasn’t running a 55 and 65 second timer on stages 2 and 3.

Prone 400 yards shot a 43…doubled for an 86.

Total score 229.

I’d have been happy with a 210…ecstatic with a 220. Very pleased to shoot a 229. I seem to have good luck at this location. A fellow Appleseed Instructor down in Laramie, shoots into the 240’s and often perfect 250 scores with his iron sighted AR.

The point is that the more you know, the more skill you develop, the less you need…I can shoot an ACOG equipped rifle a bit better, but the difference is not massive. Is it worth the cost in dollars and weight for an optic…given the opportunity costs of where an extra $1000 can be spent in your life.

For those learning to become ambi, I do recommend an illuminated reticle (red dot, ACOG, or LPVO). But once fully ambidextrous, I am beginning to think that irons can deliver. And for ambi CQB, a heads up, looking over the rear sight and just getting a flash front sight post and wings picture is really fast and good enough for room clearing.





Maybe less gadgetry is good enough.





