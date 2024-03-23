Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 Harvesting & Garden Preps! 🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My first harvest of winter crops was a pleasant surprise! A big, beautiful cabbage and some nice broccoli florets. I also did some work on the lower garden to prepare for spring planting. 🐶🤩👍🏾
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll