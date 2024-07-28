What is the Physical Economy Showing Us? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

On the surface, the economy appears to be flourishing. Stock markets are reaching all-time highs, and home prices continue to rise despite higher interest rates. Retail sectors are reporting record-breaking profits. However, the true issue lies not in the visible metrics but in what is unfolding behind the scenes. Hidden beneath the facade of economic prosperity are underlying problems that could pose significant risks in the future.

