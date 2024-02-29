BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
COMPROMISING WITH COMMUNISTS
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
106 followers
19 views • 02/29/2024

https://danhappel.com/americas-new-communist-globalist/
Unhampered illegal immigration, stolen elections, forced vaccines, weaponizing government against the people…….. where will it end?

If we allow this to continue it will end with the destruction of everything we hold dear about America and a new communist/globalist “Dark AGE” will descend on humankind, ending the greatest experiment in individual liberty ever devised by man.

What else do we need to see with our own lying eyes before we comprehend the destruction of our Judeo Christian culture and with it, our national character?

Are we really ready to give liberty away? I certainly hope not! Stand as Americans and refuse to accept communism or globalism as our new way of life!

Keywords
freedomglobalistscommunistsindividualismconnecting the dotsrussia ukrainej6
