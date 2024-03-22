Billions Stolen by People at a Corrupt Service Corporation called CANADA

THIS STREAM WAS HEAVILY ATTACKED BECAUSE OF THE MASSIVE TRUTH SHOWN.

The people in Canada need to wake up and fast to the massive theft and death that is occurring against us all by corrupt and repugnant maggots acting for service corporations that masquerade as a legitimate Governments which NONE of them are.... we have treason occurring and an extinction level event occurring worldwide... and the ONLY solution is what Christopher James provides at that courthouse with our fellow man and woman that act as police or military involved.





To Order MasterPeace and support christopher go to bit.ly/awcmasterpeace

Fill out the form and once in you will have your own affiliate link to help others and earn and share in the success of this incredible gift to mankind





Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com





www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE





https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources

Contact: [email protected]





Bitcoin Donations account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen





www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!

email: [email protected]





Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.





Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream





Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."