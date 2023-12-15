ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2023 - If A BIDEN SPEECH Was Actually Honest" -- with the assistance of an AI tool, we have created the world's very first HONEST Joe Biden speech.
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: CC / Fair Use: ParrotAI, Parody Whitney
Hashtags: #joebiden #honest #humor #funny #politics
Metatags Space Separated: joebiden honest humor funny politics
Metatags Comma Separated: joebiden, honest, humor, funny, politics
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NiPYffA35s9L/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1582203409484746763?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2023---If-A-BIDEN-SPEECH-Was-Actually-Honest---432hz--hd-720p-:4?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v41brsj-psec-2023-if-a-biden-speech-was-actually-honest-432hz-hd-720p.html
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/4c0cb48d-23c0-41a6-873e-16741038c87b
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/wHLqAqls66yzXBs
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=60528b20d3985042b22d959437800776762d9e0dc83078f81ae23849ae5ef244&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/7777/psec-2023-if-a-biden-speech-was-actually-honest-432hz-hd-720p
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.