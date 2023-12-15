ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2023 - If A BIDEN SPEECH Was Actually Honest" -- with the assistance of an AI tool, we have created the world's very first HONEST Joe Biden speech.









This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: CC / Fair Use: ParrotAI, Parody Whitney

Hashtags: #joebiden #honest #humor #funny #politics

Metatags Space Separated: joebiden honest humor funny politics

Metatags Comma Separated: joebiden, honest, humor, funny, politics









WATCH / DOWNLOAD --





On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NiPYffA35s9L/

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1582203409484746763?referrer=psecdocumentary

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2023---If-A-BIDEN-SPEECH-Was-Actually-Honest---432hz--hd-720p-:4?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v41brsj-psec-2023-if-a-biden-speech-was-actually-honest-432hz-hd-720p.html

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/4c0cb48d-23c0-41a6-873e-16741038c87b

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/wHLqAqls66yzXBs

On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=60528b20d3985042b22d959437800776762d9e0dc83078f81ae23849ae5ef244&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/7777/psec-2023-if-a-biden-speech-was-actually-honest-432hz-hd-720p









PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --





LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#