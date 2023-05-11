Collaborating and Connecting at Cannabis Expos

One important aspect of the cannabis industry is the numerous expos and conferences that are held each year. These events provide a platform for industry leaders and experts to share insights, showcase new products and services, and connect with others in the field. They also offer opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors to network and learn about the latest trends and innovations in the industry.







One popular type of cannabis conference focuses specifically on the retail side of the industry, with a particular emphasis on branding, marketing, and customer experience. These events are geared towards helping cannabis retailers succeed in a competitive marketplace by providing them with the tools and insights they need to connect with customers and build strong, profitable businesses.





Overall, the cannabis industry is a fascinating and dynamic sector that offers tremendous opportunities for those willing to take the plunge. Whether you're an entrepreneur looking to start a cannabis business, an investor interested in backing promising startups, or simply someone who is curious about this exciting field, there are many resources available to help you get started and succeed in the cannabis industry.





The Green Rush is a cannabis business talk show produced by Pro Cannabis Media discussing news issues in the cannabis market and each week conducts a deeper dive into specific topics of the industry.





This week we discuss: Cannabis Events & Innovative Trade Shows





Episode 1147 The #TalkingHedge interviews George Jage, Co-Founder MJ Unpacked...

https://youtu.be/5EIiRLRTwwA