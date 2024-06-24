Cutting Edge Curriculum Develops Biblical Discernment and Entrepreneurship - David Harper

We have witnessed the devaluation of education over the past two decades, and despite the decline of public education, there has been a rise in Christian alternatives. FreedomProject Academy is one of those phenomenal alternatives! David Harper is the principal of the academy, and he explains the value of making God the center of your child’s educational experience. 75-80 percent of their graduates move up to a four-year college and many of them also start their own entrepreneurial businesses. Since 2011, the school has continually expanded, and for good reason: as public education has removed God and objective truth from the classroom, FreedomProject Academy integrates the Bible into everything they do.









