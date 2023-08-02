BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The "Break Glass" Moment Is Here
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
249 views • 08/02/2023

The Republic Is Dead

* There is a possible silver lining, but that window is rapidly closing.

* Civilizations collapse because of corrupt leftist goons.

* This Trump indictment will be overturned if it gets to the Supreme Court; it would set an unconstitutional precedent.

* Going forward, expect massive attacks on SCOTUS by the left.

* This is a distraction — not just from [Bidan] scandals and the election, but from America’s descent into chaos.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 2 August 2023

https://rumble.com/v343nw3-the-break-glass-moment-has-arrived-ep.-2058-08022023.html

Keywords
free speechcorruptiondeep statepolice state1st amendmentfirst amendment1adonald trumpdan bonginoelection interferencefreedom of speechtyrannypersecutionindictmentscandalwitch huntabuse of powerleftismlawlessnesstotalitarianismweaponizationconstitutional republicauthoritarianismprotection racketgoon squad
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy