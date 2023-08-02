The "Break Glass" Moment Is Here

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Republic Is Dead
* There is a possible silver lining, but that window is rapidly closing.
* Civilizations collapse because of corrupt leftist goons.
* This Trump indictment will be overturned if it gets to the Supreme Court; it would set an unconstitutional precedent.
* Going forward, expect massive attacks on SCOTUS by the left.
* This is a distraction — not just from [Bidan] scandals and the election, but from America’s descent into chaos.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 2 August 2023
https://rumble.com/v343nw3-the-break-glass-moment-has-arrived-ep.-2058-08022023.html