FOR SALE The Surprising Way Terry Barber Saved A Catholic Church
High Hopes
High Hopes
5 views • 06/22/2023

John-Henry Westen


June 22, 2023


Developers of apartments, bars, and mosques increasingly seek to acquire Catholic Church buildings for their entrepreneurial endeavors, but faithful Catholics can intervene to save these sacred churches. That's what Terry Barber of Virgin Most Powerful Internet Radio did twenty-five years ago and now that structure serves as a headquarters for the Culture of Life. Join LifeSiteNews' co-founder John-Henry Westen for an onsite tour of Sacred Heart, the Catholic Church Terry purchased in Covina, California, and learn how its building and grounds have continued their purpose to promote the Gospel of Life.


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2vkdf6-for-sale-the-surprising-way-terry-barber-saved-a-catholic-church.html

Keywords
christiancatholiccatholic churchfor saleculture of lifechurch buildingsjohn-henry westenterry barbersaved a church
