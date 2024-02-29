Jabalia hunger Palestinian families are surviving on one meal a day (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-
https://youtu.be/3y5SOsJV9k8?si=uoofNN6elHNBq7jD
29 Feb 2024 #Palestine #Gaza #Israel
Hunger is worsening in northern Gaza.
Most Palestinian families there eat once a day – at most.
The north of the strip has seen just a trickle of humanitarian aid this year.
In Jabalia, finding food is a daily fight for survival.
Al Jazeera’s Dmitry Medvedenko reports.
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraenglish/
Download AJE Mobile App: https://aje.io/AJEMobile
#Palestine #Gaza #Israel #GazaHumanitarianCrisis #Starvation #GazaStarvation #Israel #GazaWar #IsraelHamasWar #IsraelGazaWar #GazaShortages #GazaAid #IsraelPalestineWar #WFP #UN #GazaAirRaids #GazaAirStrikes #GazaUnderAttack #IsraelWar #IsraelPalestineWar #IsraelGazaWar #GazaHospitals #GazaBombardment #GazaRefugeeCamps