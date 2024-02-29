Jabalia hunger Palestinian families are surviving on one meal a day (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Al Jazeera English at:-

https://youtu.be/3y5SOsJV9k8?si=uoofNN6elHNBq7jD

29 Feb 2024 #Palestine #Gaza #Israel

Hunger is worsening in northern Gaza.

Most Palestinian families there eat once a day – at most.

The north of the strip has seen just a trickle of humanitarian aid this year.

In Jabalia, finding food is a daily fight for survival.





Al Jazeera’s Dmitry Medvedenko reports.





Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraenglish/

Download AJE Mobile App: https://aje.io/AJEMobile





#Palestine #Gaza #Israel #GazaHumanitarianCrisis #Starvation #GazaStarvation #Israel #GazaWar #IsraelHamasWar #IsraelGazaWar #GazaShortages #GazaAid #IsraelPalestineWar #WFP #UN #GazaAirRaids #GazaAirStrikes #GazaUnderAttack #IsraelWar #IsraelPalestineWar #IsraelGazaWar #GazaHospitals #GazaBombardment #GazaRefugeeCamps



