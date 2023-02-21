Pink Moon on Flat Earth 2: NASA Busted Again

This is part 2 of my short video on the problem the heliocentric model has with full moons and the position of the sun, earth, and moon which they claim happens every full moon. After posting my first short video on this, a person tried to debunk my discovery with several arguments and the claims of modern astronomy. However, when I brought up NASA's pictures/videos allegedly from the DSCOVR satellite orbiting one million miles away, he was silenced and in the process, I discovered another blunder of NASA fakery. And this discovery is just ANOTHER smoking gun that NASA pictures, videos and claims cannot be trusted. Wake up from the MATRIX, the Bible is true about the shape of the Earth and the nature of the cosmos and thus it is also true about Jesus Christ being the One True God our Creator who came in the flesh, died on the cross for our sins, rose from the dead on the third day and calls us to believe in Him and forsake our sin to have eternal life in heaven.

