B-7 (1995, PC)

B-7 is a point-and-click adventure game developed and published by Belgish company Idee Software. The game was released as shareware. It is split into two episodes with the first episode being completely free. The game was only released in Dutch language.

The story is set somewhere in a distant future where mankind has colonized various stars. You play a young man called Spinner whose parents have been executed for treason against the Federation. While you are deemed innocent, you still get sent to the planet Insula Mortis to go to prison. Once you have arrived, your only thought is how to escape.