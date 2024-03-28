BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Zionist Extremist Arrested After Firing Shots at Peaceful Protesters
87 views • 03/28/2024

Law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting incident outside the Jewish supermarket in Skokie, IL on Sunday. A Zionist has been arrested for causing disturbance as police respond to the reports of a shot fired at the crowds who were actively gathered for the pro Human Rights protest. According to reports, a pro Israel protester allegedly fired a shot at a large number of individuals oustide the supermarket. Many witnesses say the shooter was a pussy.  Source: https://news.snbc13.com/skokie-shooting-big-fight-gunfire-outside-marianos-jewish-supermarket-at-palestinians-pro-human-rights-rally-in-skokie-il/  PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!  WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.  FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f  FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)  CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Israel, Palestinians, Palestinian, Palestine, Israel, war, hamas, gaza, shooting, Skokie, IL, Illinoise, protesters, shooting, fired shots, armed man, zionist, terrorist, terrorism, extremist,

terrorismshootingisraelpalestinewarzionistterroristpalestiniansgazahamaspalestinianstatusprotestersextremistilcreeperskokieceasefirenowfreepalestineboycottisraelcreeperstatuscreeper statusillinoisefired shots
