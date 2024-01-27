Good Morning (or Whatever) - The Russian 'coon' Kherson says, "Let's Play"

Good Morning (or Whatever) - Let's Play.

Good Morning (or Whatever) - The 'Coon' Kherson, says it's time for playtime with the famous coon named Kherson. Originally rescued from a petting zoo near conflict around Kherson, taken to safety and a much better home, awhile back, near start of the war. There are usually no raccoons in Russia or Ukraine areas. He's the only one around and living life much better now.



