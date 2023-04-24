BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Fighting Racism, Capitalism & Colonialism With Climate Change And Pink Heels
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
819 followers
301 views • 04/24/2023

Jonny Dupree Hypnotherapy: [email protected]


Intro vid: Green Police Audi Ad: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ml54UuAoLSo


Theresa Tam explaining vaccine side effects:

https://youtu.be/w3Rz3JGfw60


Eat ze bugs: https://twitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1649452704320684045?t=TWcybTiLGytOfld6J6Goxw&s=19 


VIDEO: The internet never forgets. Justin Castro openly joked about the $600 million the government "invested" in the CBC: https://twitter.com/i/status/1648286525954588672


VIDEO: Thousands of Australians left waiting for compensation after claims of COVID-19 vaccine injury: https://vxtwitter.com/unhealthytruth/status/1649507056536125441?s=20


Pink Heel Politicians in Canada: https://twitter.com/i/status/1649320796693704704


VIDEO: Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) highlights the vital work that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is doing to ensure that "female dummies" are used in vehicle crash testing "to fight the gender inequity among...crash victims.": https://twitter.com/townhallcom/status/1649054160380399619


VIDEO: Man in woman-face experiences intense period pains made up in his head: https://twitter.com/MalesInDisguise/status/1649410931074506756


Jonny Dupree’s Site for Hypnotherapy

https://processyourpotential.com


The Shunyamurti video I was referring to include 1-2 minutes: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-eoplniqs8 


Keywords
justin trudeautheresa tamjonny dupree
