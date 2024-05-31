Enlightened Contact with Extraterrestrial Intelligence in Washington and Hawaii

Michael Salla





May 30, 2024





James Gilliland has spent 40 years promoting Enlightened Contact with Extraterrestrial Intelligence (ECETI) protocols through his ranch at Mt Adams Washington. He and many visitors to the ECETI Ranch have experienced direct contact with extraterrestrials, ascended masters, celestials, Inner Earth beings, and many other entities. In addition, he and visitors have taken thousands of pictures and videos of UFOs around Mt Adams, and also at his new ranch on the Big Island of Hawaii.





In his second Exopolitics Today interview, Gilliland discusses what motivated him to establish ECETI and what his contact protocols mean today. He discusses a sample of the photos and videos taken at his two ranches. Gilliland explains the many challenges confronting humanity today, the incredible help we are receiving from highly evolved extraterrestrial visitors, and why he feels it’s only a matter of time before we enter a new positive age where our human potential can thrive.





James Gilliland’s website is: https://www.eceti.org/





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yAjTumpD6FU