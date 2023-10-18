BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why this Ex-Atheist now Believes Jesus is God | Apologetics Video Shorts
Chance of Wonder
Chance of Wonder
100 views • 10/18/2023

Why would an atheist change her mind and believe Jesus is God???

It's not because of emotions; we can tell you that much! Jesus claimed to be God, and that makes Him either crazy, deceptive, or God. There's no proof He was crazy or deceptive, so that leaves...He is God!

* Teach kids 3-8 why it makes sense God made everything; grab our newest book: "Where Did the Universe Come From?" https://ChanceOfWonder.com/u

* Book FAQ: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-feature/

* Book Parent Notes Preview: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/where-did-the-universe-come-from-parent-notes/


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chanceofwonder/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/chanceofwonder/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/chanceofwonder


Apologetics with a Chance of Wonder...because your kids have legit questions. See more answers to tough questions, books, and more at https://ChanceOfWonder.com

Keywords
christdivinitydeitychristian testimonychristian apologeticsdefending the faithis jesus godex-atheistatheist to christian testimonydid jesus say he is goddeity of christjewish messiah is godjesus claims to be godreasons for christian faithjesus is fully man and fully godjesus resurrection evidence
