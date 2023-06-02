BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ethical Collapse: Biden's Press Conference Turns into Beyoncé Fan Club Meeting!
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
3962 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • 06/02/2023

The Biden administration has been caught engaging in unprofessional and frivolous behavior during White House press briefings. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recently spoke to CNN Chief White House correspondent Phil Mattingly about his trip to Paris with his wife to watch a Beyoncé concert. Instead of asking tough questions and holding the administration accountable, the press corps seems more interested in hobnobbing with celebrities and bragging about it during official briefings. This lack of journalistic ethics is unacceptable and shows a troubling lack of priorities in the press. It is time for the media to start doing their job and reporting on the important issues facing our country, rather than chasing after pop stars.

Keywords
current eventspoliticsgovernmentpress conferencebiden administrationbeyonce fans club meeting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy