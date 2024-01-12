North & South Korea, Palestinian State & Black Swan 01/12/2024

Kim Jong Un reported that “there is no intention of avoiding War”. Kim also called the worsening relations between the two Koreas as a “new phase of change”. In other news, in Israel, Blinken says peace with neighbors hinges on path to Palestinian State, and finally, reporter Catherine Herridge said she’s worried a “black swan event” will rock the nation in 2024.

