North & South Korea, Palestinian State & Black Swan 01/12/2024
The Prophecy Club
Kim Jong Un reported that “there is no intention of avoiding War”. Kim also called the worsening relations between the two Koreas as a “new phase of change”. In other news, in Israel, Blinken says peace with neighbors hinges on path to Palestinian State, and finally, reporter Catherine Herridge said she’s worried a “black swan event” will rock the nation in 2024.

Keywords
warnorth koreablack swansouth koreanuclear bombsprophecy clubpalestinian statestan johnsonprophecy with stan

