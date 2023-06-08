The W.H.O. ARE NOT OUR FRIENDS, and other notable topics of the day

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We discuss (and do a little decoding):
Dr. Rima Laibow – The Nefarious Plans of The World Health Organization
NASA holds historic UFO hearing: Unveils findings of unidentified craft in skies, oceans
A Quantum Computer Simulation Has “Reversed Time” And Physics May Never Be The Same
Scientists create 'slits in time' in mind-bending physics experiment
It's STARTING! The NEXT Pandemic is here & children are the target says Bill Gates
DEUS EX MACHINA AI scientists are developing a ‘digital brain’ that will surpass humans – we need to stop everything NOW, says insider
The War on 'Woke' - CNN's take
Walmart Pride Month ad
Pentagon leaders cancel drag show at a Nevada Air Force base
Three detained for extreme anti-LGBTQ comments ahead of Jerusalem Pride.
World's first openly gay president elected in Latvia.
* plus, Aaron reads the holy scriptures
