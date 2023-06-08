The W.H.O. ARE NOT OUR FRIENDS, and other notable topics of the day

We discuss (and do a little decoding):



Dr. Rima Laibow – The Nefarious Plans of The World Health Organization

NASA holds historic UFO hearing: Unveils findings of unidentified craft in skies, oceans

A Quantum Computer Simulation Has “Reversed Time” And Physics May Never Be The Same

Scientists create 'slits in time' in mind-bending physics experiment

It's STARTING! The NEXT Pandemic is here & children are the target says Bill Gates

DEUS EX MACHINA AI scientists are developing a ‘digital brain’ that will surpass humans – we need to stop everything NOW, says insider

The War on 'Woke' - CNN's take

Walmart Pride Month ad

Pentagon leaders cancel drag show at a Nevada Air Force base

Three detained for extreme anti-LGBTQ comments ahead of Jerusalem Pride.

World's first openly gay president elected in Latvia.

* plus, Aaron reads the holy scriptures

