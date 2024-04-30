Pets in Love





Apr 28, 2024





Don't I Deserve to Live? Dog's Tearful End After Being Deemed Contemptuous





They deliberately ran over the dog twice with a car, he was still alive! He was lying there, no one helped him!

Right in the center of Kameshkira! In front of dozens of people.

This thing happened.

If the woman hadn't stood in, we would have never known that the dog was intentionally and cruelly killed.

Yes, Only one woman out of all the people

Stopped this.

At the hospital, His Condition was critical, he got no reaction to stimuli.

X-ray wasn't good.

A fracture of the front paw,

Abdominal tear and bowel protrusion into this tear

Surgery urgently needed to be done

His story was so freaking to me.

He was a stray dog.

One day ago this happen, He was hit.

And the next day the municipal utility service, which collects garbage, came and took him to the landfill.

The worker didn't even care if the dog was alive or not.





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dJ692vedmGU