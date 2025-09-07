BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
AMERICAN NINJA IMPOSTOR 2.0 - Jesse Labreck
aletheiaartemis
aletheiaartemis
21 views • 1 week ago

Jesse Labreck was one of the first videos I made and the original one sucks ass. It took me a while to figure out aspect ratio.  I’ve also learned a lot more since then so I have also added new evidence. Don’t even bother watching the first video if you haven’t seen it. It’s ass. 

A gait analysis video on Jesse will be coming soon as well

#Sports #womensports #fitness #Americanninjawarrior #ninjawarrior #transgender #nbc #realitytv #Hollywood #hollyweird #egi #elitegenderinversion #forensics #sasuke #rockclimbing #gymnastics #parkour #titleix #impostoramongus #ocr

hollywoodfitnesssportsrock climbingnbchollyweirdparkourforensicsgymnasticselite gender inversionreality tvsasukewomens sportsegininja warrioramerican ninja warriorimpostor among ustitleix
00:00skeletal evidence and other gender markers

01:20faked pregnancy

02:10gait

02:53⚧️ transgender surgeries & products

