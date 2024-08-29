8.29.24 Patriot Streetfighter In The Foxhole With General Vallely, Brad Wozny & Norm Traversy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Continuing from two weeks ago, Norman Traversy corners the rogue Canadian Gov't in pursuit of proving their illegitimacy.
to help Norman Traversy sustain himself as he racks up victories against the Canadian government, feel free to donate to the fund that General Vallely set up for him
https://www.givesendgo.com/werisetheyfall
https://www.givesendgo.com/werisetheyfall
OPERATION SINALOA (Use American SF & Spec Op Forces to Take out the Cartels)
https://paulevallely.substack.com/p/operation-sinaloa-5ae?r=3zan1u
WHAT LIES AHEAD? SEVERE STORMS ARE COMING
https://standupamericaus.org/what-lies-ahead-severe-storms-are-coming/
CANCEL THE PERVERTS AND THOSE WHO SUPPORT AND ENABLE THEM
https://paulevallely.substack.com/p/cancel-the-perverts-and-those-who?publication_id=614971&post_id=147162368&isFreemail=false&r=3zan1u&triedRedirect=true
Patriot Streetfighter is a highly censored combat machine fighting for "We The People" of Earth.
Website - https://patriotstreetfighter.com/
Buy Gold, Buy Silver
PSFSilverGold.com or call Dr. Kirk Elliott, PhD. at Private Advisors for a FREE Consult at (720) 605-3900 and tell him Scott sent you.
Dr. Robert Young's Masterpeace is an advanced product, one of it's kind, that builds a cage around the components of the bioweapon that uses aluminum, glyphosate and graphene oxide activated by 5G. Access Masterpeace at psfmasterpeace.com or at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/?ref=11541
EVERYONE CAN NOW “GET IN THE FIGHT"
Many thousands of Patriot Streetfighters have stepped onto the battlefield for Operation Tomahawk whereby these warriors are shutting off the cash flow of the global corporate machine that is working against humanity. Check out Operation Tomahawk at... http://www.operationtomahawk.com
Healing for the A.G.E.S is just around the corner again and Dr Ardis, Dr Ealy & Dr. Jana Schmidt reveal some exciting information that will covered at the epic September 12-14 event in Dallas TX. Get your tickets at https://healingfortheages.com/ and use PROMO CODE "PSF" for $50 OFF ticket price
Tactic Civics "Texas Roundup" Regional gathering, Sept 21st, 2024 at Holiday Hills Gold Club, 4801 US-180, Mineral Wells TX
STARTS @ 5PM!! RSVP to [email protected] for entry.
Questions? Call 801-234-0669
Special guest Dan Holtz, co-founder of Regenerative Health System in Las Vegas (Summerlin/Boca Park) talks amazing testimonials from his EE System Centre in Las Vegas, NV. He is putting on a grand opening on Aug 22nd from 5-9pm. Come out and visit us. Free and Open to the public. See you there.
RSVP 702-405-8006 or email [email protected].
See War on Truth The Movie https://hisglory.tv. USE CODE PSF
Join PSF Telegram Broadcast Channel: https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter
Join PSF Telegram Chat Room: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx
Facebook: https://t.me/+_HpG_QnmA2piNWEx
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfighter
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1
Bitchute: https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio
Scott's LIVE Radio Show is "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in STUDIO B, every Monday 8-10PM EST
(Mobile device tilt sideways for necessary landscape view for STUDIO B)
Call-in listeners 641-793-7038