How They Plan to Take Your House: The Agenda 2030 Wealth Transfer

Bjorn Andreas Bull-Hansen
1,439,594 views Dec 3, 2022 #vikings #viking #bjornandreasbullhansen
Part of Agenda 2030 is to get rid of private ownership. Upgrade your house for the environment, or be forced to sell.
Subscribe to https://bull-hansen.com to be notified about new videos and get updates about my novels. Useful links and further resources can also be found here.
- Become a member of this channel: / @bjornandreasbull-hansen
- Become my Patron at http://www.patreon.com/BullHansen
- Support me on Subscribestar at https://www.subscribestar.com/bjorn
- Paypal donation: http://www.paypal.me/BullHansen
- Donate Bitcoin: bc1qukx59w89zrquj2tjash2n0hdc4r5zf6a4qtuwc
- Donate Ethereum: 0xd6674E7C35994dBaC3DFbeA94bD70e514a3f1b27
- Donate Litecoin: LL3EKcjdTG7CSnL4a1tnYk83cEZWVYUPSh
- Merchandise (t-shirts, hoodies, mugs etc).: https://bull-hansen.com/merchandise/
- Some of the gear I use in my videos:
Mora Bushcraft https://amzn.to/3s6Me1w
Mora Eldris neck knife https://amzn.to/3eCNfXn
Gränsfors Outdooors Axe http://amzn.to/2zMr14m
Bahco Laplander Folding Saw https://amzn.to/3hBOMii
Tilley T3 Wanderer hat https://amzn.to/3GFZAHR
Mosquito Net Jacket https://amzn.to/3SUqHWJ
For clothes, cookware, more knives and axes, shelters and more, go to https://bull-hansen.com/gear-i-use-in...
- Check out "Vikings of the North", a strategy board game inspired by my novels: https://bull-hansen.com/vikings-of-th...
Follow me on
Twitter: @BullHansen
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/bjornandreasbull...
Parler: @bjornandreasbullhansen
Instagram @bjornandreasbullhansen
and my dogs @elvisandfeline (Instagram).
My other Youtube channels:
Bjorn Talks:
/ @bjorntalks
Bjorn Outdoors:
/ @bjornoutdoors
Bjorn Lifts:
/ @bjornlifts
I support these charities:
http://www.heathshavenrescue.com - rescue and adoption of special needs dogs
https://www.sosgalgos.com/en/home/ and https://galgosdelsol.org - rescue and adoption of the Spanish greyhound
https://www.soidog.org - to stop animal cruelty in Asia and provide shelter, food, medical aid and finding new homes for rescued animals.
https://www.viltsykehuset.no/home - The Norwegian Wildlife Hospital
My most popular playlists:
Men's Mental Health:
• Men's Mental Health
The Viking Series:
• First Look at my New Dane Axe - "The...
The Wilderness and Bushcraft Series:
• How to Start Fire with a Bow Drill
Youtube tools:
Tubebuddy provides me with the right search words and many other features. My affiliate link: https://www.tubebuddy.com/bjornandrea...
COPYRIGHT: Bjørn Andreas Bull-Hansen does not allow sampling for shorts or similar reuse of any of his videos or live streams.
DISCLAIMER: This video and/or the description might contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
#jomsviking #bjornandreasbullhansen #bullhansen #viking #bushcraft #vinland #vikings #thevikingbushcrafter #outdoors #woodsman #vikingtid #vikingtijd #vikingen #vikingos #primitivetechnology