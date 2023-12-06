SHaDoWCa7 sings Come Unto Me Gospel Hymn

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

SHaDoWCa7's original upload of this song was posted on October 10, 2012.

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: Come Unto Me

Hear the blessed Savior calling the oppressed,

"Oh, ye heavy-laden, come to Me and rest;

Come, no longer tarry, I your load will bear,

Bring Me every burden, bring Me every care."

Chorus:

Come unto Me, I will give you rest;

Take My yoke upon you, hear Me and be blest;

I am meek and lowly, come and trust My might;

Come, My yoke is easy, and My burdens light.

Are you disappointed, wand'ring here and there,

Dragging chains of doubt and loaded down with care?

Do unholy feelings struggle in your breast?

Bring your case to Jesus --- He will give you rest.

CHORUS

Stumbling on the mountains dark with sin and shame,

Stumbling toward the pit of Hell's consuming flame;

By the pow'rs of sin deluded and oppressed,

Hear the tender Shepherd, "Come to Me and rest."

CHORUS

Have you by temptation often conquered been,

Has a sense of weakness brought distress within?

Christ will sanctify you, if you'll claim His best;

In the Holy Spirit, He will give you rest.

CHORUS

