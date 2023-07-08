© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2ljse30480
2023.07.06 Ava on Matta of Fact
We, the New Federal State of China, are fighting the good game. Join us because we need every single one of you.
我们新中国联邦正在进行正义斗争。加入我们，因为我们需要你们每一个人。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #NFSCSpeaks
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@theeman0924 @ryanmatta
@mosenglish @moschinese