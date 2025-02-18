BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Signs and Symptoms of Musk Derangement Syndrome
JD Rucker
99 views • 6 months ago

If you believe Trump Derangement Syndrome is a unique, one-off illness, you’re mistaken. The left has someone new to despise: Elon Musk. The brilliant and unusual billionaire some might describe as alien-smart is being mercilessly derided for his role in the Trump administration. Millions appear to be suffering from MDS – Musk Derangement Syndrome – but the strange thing about all this poisonous fury being directed at the president’s right-hand man is that he used to be someone the left admired, confirming once and for all that there is a fine line between love and hate.

Once revered as the nerd they loved, the South African entrepreneur now appears to be someone leftists love to hate. In an article for The Hill, former White House and Pentagon official Douglas MacKinnon tracked Musk’s fall from progressive grace, which occurred when he purchased Twitter. “Almost overnight, Musk became ‘Public Enemy No. 2.’ He will obviously never reach the number one position since the left has carved former President Donald Trump’s name in granite for that title,” MacKinnon astutely observed.

Read More: https://www.libertynation.com/the-signs-and-symptoms-of-musk-derangement-syndrome/

Keywords
elon muskdogetop storythe jd rucker showledemusk derangement syndrome
