Dr. Buttar | Yuval Noah Harari | Why Is Yuval Leading the Largest Protests In the History of Israel? + How Did Silicon Valley Bank Collapse In Just 48 Hours? | Is the U.S. Dollar About to Lose Its Status As the World’s Reserve Currency? Are CBDCs Around the Corner?
Question #1 - How Did the Second-Biggest Bank Collapse In the U.S. Collapse In 48 Hours? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v2cmzhc-silicon-valley-bank-self-described-financial-experts-in.html
Question #2 - Why Does the FDIC Have Only $125 Billion in Assets When Silicon Valley Bank Alone Had $178 Billion in Assets? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v2cmyae-silicon-valley-bank-its-important-that-people-understand-they-can-be-bailed.html
Question #3 - Why Did Silvergate Bank, One of the Largest CryptoCurrency Funding Banks In America Just Close Its Doors? Why Did Signature Bank Lose 32% of Its Value? Why Did JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citibank and the Bank of America Lose a Total of $55 Billion On Friday Alone? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v2cmwwu-silicon-valley-bank-collapse-svb-and-ftx-are-just-two-of-several.html
Question #4 - Why Is the TRUTH Being Withheld from the American People? Special Interview with Julie Green, Devin Nunes (CEO of TRUTH Social) & Clay Clark - https://rumble.com/v2ce2e0-live-show-with-devin-dunes-julie-green-and-clay-clark.html
Question #5 - Why Is Yuval Noah Harari Leading the Protests Taking Place In Israel NOW?! “Don't touch our freedom or we'll stop the country.” - Yuval Noah Harari (March 4th 2023) - WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gK4BbzVXekk
JESUS | When Is JESUS Coming Back? Why Is Yuval Noah Harari Leading Protests In Israel? 2nd Peter 3:8, Psalms 90, Hosea 6:1-2, Exod 19:11, Rev 13:5, 2nd Thess 2:9-11, “Be Not ignorant of This One Thing, That One Day Is As a Thousand Years." 2 Peter 3:8
666 | REAL EYES REALIZE REAL LIES | WEF Logo = 666, CERN Logo = 666, Google Chrome Logo = 666, WWW = 6666, CORONA = 666, HR 6666 = Forced Vaccination, WO-2020-060606 = MARK OF THE BEAST
**********************************************************************************
Biden Admin Negotiates Deal to Give WHO Authority Over US Pandemic Policies - READ - https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-admin-negotiates-deal-to-give-who-authority-over-us-pandemic-policies_5066631.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=digitalsub
Zero draft of the WHO CA+ for the consideration of the Intergovernmental
Negotiating Body at its fourth meeting - READ - https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb4/A_INB4_3-en.pdf
**********************************************************************************
ReAwaken America Tour | Momentum Builds As Eric Trump, General Flynn, Julie Green, Kash Patel, Pastor Greg Locke, Alex Jones, Mike Lindell & Team America Heads to Trump Doral Miami, FL (May 12th & 13th) & Las Vegas NV, (Aug. 25th & 26th)
ReAwaken America Tour | General Flynn, Eric Trump, Alex Jones, Kash Patel, Gen Flynn & Team America Are Taking the ReAwaken Tour to Miami, FL (May 12 & 13) & Las Vegas, NV (Aug. 25 & 26) + Klaus Schwab & the World Economic Forum Are Going to HELL!!!
**March 23rd - Tickets On Sale for Tulsa, Oklahoma (Only 300 Tickets Will Be Sold to This Event)
**May 12th & 13th - Tickets On Sale for TRUMP DORAL Miami, Florida!!!
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102