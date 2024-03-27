Lupus in lapsus 27 Marzo 2024

Indice alfabetico www.tinelli.eu/indice.html

Playlist COMPLETA Storia perduta della Terra piana https://www.brighteon.com/watch/9b4aa2d0-7d57-4cf9-bec9-504263de5f2b?index=1

Libro IL RISVEGLIO https://www.amazon.it/Risveglio-Terra-Piana-Dino-Tinelli-ebook

Paypal https://www.PayPal.Me/DinoTinelli





IBAN Bancario IT60D0306967684577775313172 intestato a Luca Falcioni

Music by Zakhar Valaha from Pixabay

PIXABAY LICENSE CERTIFICATE

==============================================





This document confirms the download of an audio file pursuant to the Content License as defined in the Pixabay Terms of Service available at https://pixabay.com/service/terms/





Licensor's Username:

https://pixabay.com/it/users/daddy_s_music-22836301/





Licensee:

dinotinelli





Audio File Title:

Emotional Cinematic Inspirational Piano (MAIN)





Audio File URL:

https://pixabay.com/it/music/pianoforte-solo-emotional-cinematic-inspirational-piano-main-10524/





Audio File ID:

10524





Date of download:

2024-03-27 08:03:21 UTC





Pixabay, a Canva Germany GmbH brand

Pappelallee 78/79

10437 Berlin

Germany





Pixabay is a user-contributed stock content website. The above-named Licensor is responsible for this audio file. Pixabay monitors uploaded audio files only to a reasonable extent. Pixabay cannot be held responsible for the acts or omissions of its users and does not represent or warrant that any required third-party consents or licenses have been obtained.





For any queries related to this document please contact Pixabay via [email protected].









==== THIS IS NOT A TAX RECEIPT OR INVOICE ====