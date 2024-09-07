Bigfoot filmed.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bigfoot, Sasquatch, Yeti look to be dimensional entities, suggesting demonic in nature. Often accompanying UFO activity. Its possible they are a hybrid of some description. There is testimony from police, park rangers and others of attacks and nefarious activity by these entities. Part of satan's coming army. The name of Jesus Christ can rebuke these entities on sight.
Repent, brothers and sisters, ask God to reveal his son Jesus, believe he is Lord and God and was crucified and shed his blood for our sins and risen.
Few links to evidence of bigfoot and spiritual context to these entities in comments.