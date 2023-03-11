[Mar 11, 2023] Sat Nite Live - Flat Earth Debate With Flat Earth Dave (David Weiss) [Good Luck America]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I cut this video down to avoid Youtube issues. The entire interview is here - link to Uncut Version:https://rumble.com/v2csbsv-sat-nite-live-flat-earth-debate-with-flat-earth-dave-david-weiss.html
Here is Flat Earther Dave Info and Links:
Hi Rick,
Thank you for inviting me onto your show.
All my social media and links can be found at https://www.FlatEarthDave.com
If you can link that in your description it would be greatly appreciated.
Direct Link to The Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac Clock app - https://qrco.de/bbizVA
More videos:
• Elon Musk FRAUD https://odysee.com/ElonMuskExposed:c
• 102 year old Ruth was taught the Earth was flat in the 1920s: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Wt5qSwinIs&list=PLEzivhxtxgbv2hEBOrfkjHnRnpbH9hlXR&index