Rosetta Stone of E. Palestine Extinction Level Event

An excerpt from the film White Noise which predictively programmed the Ohio event.

Assertion: The use of copyrighted material in this article is clearly under terms of established Fair Use Law.

This commentary is about the apparent clear relationship between this excerpt of a major motion picture and actual recent events in a small rural Ohio town which curiously also had a recent digital medical ID exercise just before this obviously, completely unanticipated event, by anyone as who could know something like this would be happening.





Of course, unless you are fucking nuts and believe in every conspiracy theory to come down the pike which just happens to be exactly what everyone is talking about.





Who could be that stupid?





So in this clip, we have 2 college professors who respectively are explaining everything in the world in terms of Elvis or Hitler.





It just so happens that when the Adam Driver character goes into his most extreme death cult rant of the movie, the chemical event is completely synched with and descriptive of the tirade and culminates with the chemical poisoning release all while the main actor specifically calls out the most prototypical white conservative male in the room as having been targeted for destruction.





Yeah I know this is an incredible reach with zero basis in fact-checked reality. Snopes.com will certainly debunk this immediately, it is so weak.





Anyway, thanks for watching and please share if this is the kind of mindless crap you think your friends or the people you constantly spam with Internet conspiracy crap might like.





