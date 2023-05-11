(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.photopea.com/

Sublink: [email protected]

Photopea | Online Photo Editor; Year established: ~ the end of 2017; Date of website access: May 11, 2023.





(Thumbnail) — Source 2:

https://www.geopolitika.ru/en/article/trump-swamp

TRUMP FROM THE SWAMP; Posted by geopolitika.ru/Carthago delenda est ©2023; Image credit: Atlanticism North America; Date posted: December 25, 2019; Date of website access: May 11, 2023.





(Thumbnail) — Source 3: https://www.pngwing.com/

Sublink 1: https://www.pngwing.com/en/free-png-xrfvt/download

Sublink 2: https://www.pngwing.com/en/free-png-ixanu/download

George Soros Investment fund The Tragedy of the European Union: Disintegration Or Revival? Hedge fund Soros Fund Management, george soros, investment, position, business png free download; Bill Gates Quotes: Bill Gates, Quotes, Quotations, Famous Quotes Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Microsoft Technology, bill gates, png free download; Posted on PNGWING; Dates posted: unknown; Date established: unknown; Date of website access: May 11, 2023.





Source 4: https://www.biblegateway.com/

Bible Gateway; Old and New Testament scriptures; King James Version; Daniel 11:23; 2 Thessalonians 2:8-9; & James 1:8; Dates posted unknown; Date of website access: May 11, 2023.





Source 5: https://youtu.be/-2n_o2BHfLI

Trump Says He's Begun to Drain the Swamp of Corruption; Published by Bloomberg Television; Published on YouTube; Date published: February 28, 2017; Date of website access: May 11, 2023.





Source 6: https://youtu.be/duO7s3eukAE

Tea Party Rally | Donald Trump Defends George Soros; Published by OCCUPY THE MEDIA; Published on YouTube; Date published: October 23, 2016; Date of website access: May 11, 2023.





Source 7: https://youtu.be/L_jA0PCWvIw

Trump Continues To Stoke Conspiracies On George Soros After Synagogue Shooting | Hardball | MSNBC; Published by MSNBC; Published on YouTube; Date published: October 29, 2018; Date of website access: May 11, 2023.





Source 8: https://youtu.be/bo5Yu_mSvMk

Trump 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' If George Soros Funded Migrant Caravans; Published by IBTimes UK; Published on YouTube; Date published: November 1, 2018; Date of website access: May 11, 2023.





Source 9: https://youtu.be/TAOkSSAm6hE

Bill Gates Meets With Donald Trump To Discuss ‘The Power Of Innovation’ | NBC News; Published by NBC News; Published on YouTube; Date published: December 13, 2016; Date of website access: May 11, 2023.





Source 10: https://youtu.be/tz3iuWLHqZw

Gavi@20 - Bill Gates; Published by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; Published on YouTube; Date published: January 22, 2020; Date of website access: May 11, 2023.





Source 11: https://youtu.be/_pV1U9s3vJ0

GVS2020–03 | HE Donald J Trump; Published by

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; Published on YouTube; Date published: June 5, 2020; Date of website access: May 11, 2023.





Source 12: https://youtu.be/i_Xm26DikxE

1992 Tape Of Trump And Epstein - The Day That Was | MSNBC; Published by MSNBC; Published on YouTube; Date published: July 18, 2019; Date of website access: May 11, 2023.





Source 13: https://youtu.be/WnKQ4tzg7ow

NYT: Bill Gates Repeatedly Met With Jeffrey Epstein | Velshi & Ruhle | MSNBC; Published by MSNBC; Published on YouTube; Date published: October 15, 2019; Date of website access: May 11, 2023.





Source 14: https://youtu.be/OOmeb1jljoM

What FBI Says It Found In Jeffrey Epstein’s Home; Published by Inside Edition; Published on YouTube; Date published: July 9, 2019; Date of website access: May 11, 2023.