BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PFIZER DOCS EXPOSE THE TRUTH! - New Documents Reveal mRNA Vax Causes Infertility & Cancer!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2595 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
160 views • 5 months ago

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/


USE Code WAM to save 15%!


Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321


USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!


SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/


Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!


GET TICKETS TO ANARCHAPULCO HERE:

https://anarchapulco.com/


Save money by using code WAM


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1


Josh Sigurdson reports on the Pfizer documents revealing that the company KNEW that their fake "vaccines" caused miscarriages and infertility which we initially warned about in 2020.

Of course previous papers showed they tried to cover up the fact that basically every pregnant mouse in their tests had miscarriages or died but now the documents Pfizer tried to keep hidden show they knowingly told women to get the deadly mRNA injections while pregnant despite knowing it causes infertility, birth defects, miscarriage and among women who aren't pregnant, a massive risk of never being able to get pregnant as well as excessive bleeding, including among young girls and elderly women.

This makes up 16% of the mRNA vaccine's "adverse reactions."

Meanwhile an enormous amount of studies, testimonies and warnings from scientists and doctors prove that Turbo Cancer is directly related to the "Covid vaccines." Moderna has even acknowledged publicly that their injections lead to cancer.

The BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin has been exposed as avoiding the vaccines he helped bring to market in the first place.

Now, new Bird Flu vaccines are being pushed forward on the market as mask mandates return to countless cities worldwide and fearmongering continues.

Attempted murder is being insinuated regarding a Canadian doctor in Alberta who was on the Covid Data Task Force.

More information proves the Polio Vaccine did not save lives and indeed lead to more deaths.


This and more news!


Prepare yourselves. The end goal of this is as always the complete destruction of the human spirit, independence and of course the shift towards global technocracy with social/carbon credits and rations.


Don't fall prey to it.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM


Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!


GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam


Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!


GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561


USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!


GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/


Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!


BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/


HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/


PayPal: [email protected]


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media


For subscriber only content!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2025



Keywords
vaccinesnewsmodernapfizerpfizergate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy