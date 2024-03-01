VIRAL MOMENT: President Biden Gaffes When Talking With Italian PM Meloni About Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIRAL MOMENT: President Biden Gaffes When Talking With Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni About Gaza. As Biden welcomed Italian to the White House on Friday, Kirby Comes To Biden's Rescue As Biden Confuses Ukraine and Gaza.
Biden: “Providing air drops of additional food and supplies into Ukraine.”
John Kirby: "he was referring to Gaza."