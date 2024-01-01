Create New Account
Ed Dowd says Excess Death on the Rise: Also, China is on a Warpath
Bad news on top of bad news is being dumped during the slow holiday news cycle when less people pay attention.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

1. AmericasVoice.news - Ed Dowd on excess death

THE WAR ROOM WITH STEPHEN K. BANNON EPISODE 3278 PART 3

https://americasvoice.news/video/ZLjrxzyRP5aOaP4/?related=playlist


2. Bannon’s War Room - Posobiec Exposes More White House Lies About The Chinese Spy Balloon

https://rumble.com/v440llb-posobiec-exposes-more-white-house-lies-about-the-chinese-spy-balloon.html


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

