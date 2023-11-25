© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report Ep 3219a - It Has Begun, [CB] In The Crosshairs, Milei Shutting [CB] Non-Negotiable
Everyday that passes the green new deal falls apart, the EV's don't work, to expensive to produce, the global warming is a hoax, the people know. Kamala gets caught with a gas stove. Retail is off to a rocky start this holiday season. Milei begins the process of shutting down the [CB].
