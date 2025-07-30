MEGA-QUAKE rocks the Pacific Rim as tsunami waves crash Hawaii, Japan and Russia (Brighteon Broadcast News, July 30, 2025)

- Earthquake and Tsunami Impact (0:00)

- Tsunami Warnings and Evacuation Efforts (4:13)

- Potential Weapon System and Geopolitical Implications (6:27)

- Preparedness and City Living (9:37)

- US Military Readiness and Global Conflict (30:24)

- European Leaders' Motivations for War (1:02:12)

- Breaking News and Final Preparedness Tips (1:21:49)

- Inventory Issues and Health Benefits of Cherries (1:22:51)

- Introduction to Dennis Kucinich Interview (1:29:20)

- Dennis Kucinich on Russia and China (1:31:54)

- US Moral High Ground and International Relations (1:35:17)

- Impact of US Foreign Policy on Global Relations (1:40:18)

- Ethnic Cleansing in Gaza and US Complicity (1:46:18)

- Health and Nutrition in the US (2:02:22)

- Legal Immunity for Pesticide and Herbicide Manufacturers (2:17:51)

- The Role of the Constitution in US Governance (2:28:51)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (2:29:18)





