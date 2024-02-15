BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: John Graff—Preparing for Challenges
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
108 followers
Follow
152 views • 02/15/2024

February 15, 2024: My guest this week is John Graff, farmer, consultant, counsellor, family man, Bible teacher and instructor in many of the skills needed as we see the heavy hand of government interfering in agriculture, business, family sovereignty and church affairs. John speaks with me this week about:

    Health

    Food

    Energy

    Banking and

    Faith

To reach out to John and learn about the various seminars he is conducting or to schedule one for your area, contact him here: [email protected]


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
healthfreedomfoodagriculturehomesteadingfarmenergyfaithskillsfarmersbankingchp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylortruckersgrainsaskatchewanskncichpcanadachp talksjohn graffliving streamsskpoli
