CHP Talks: John Graff—Preparing for Challenges

February 15, 2024: My guest this week is John Graff, farmer, consultant, counsellor, family man, Bible teacher and instructor in many of the skills needed as we see the heavy hand of government interfering in agriculture, business, family sovereignty and church affairs. John speaks with me this week about:
Health
Food
Energy
Banking and
Faith
To reach out to John and learn about the various seminars he is conducting or to schedule one for your area, contact him here: [email protected]
