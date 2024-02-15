CHP Talks: John Graff—Preparing for Challenges

February 15, 2024: My guest this week is John Graff, farmer, consultant, counsellor, family man, Bible teacher and instructor in many of the skills needed as we see the heavy hand of government interfering in agriculture, business, family sovereignty and church affairs. John speaks with me this week about:

Health

Food

Energy

Banking and

Faith

To reach out to John and learn about the various seminars he is conducting or to schedule one for your area, contact him here: [email protected]





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:



Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca



Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada



MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/