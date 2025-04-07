WARNING: SCRIPTED CIVIL WAR WORLDWIDE! - Europe Collapses Into Tyranny! - Massive Protests!

DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam





Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

https://wambeef.com/





Use code WAMBEEF to save 20%!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/





USE Code WAM to save 5% plus free shipping!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





Josh Sigurdson reports on the controlled collapse of western civilization as riots and protests break out worldwide from both sides of the political paradigm.





In France following the conviction of Marine Le Pen, people have flooded the streets as she's banned from running for president in 2027.





This isn't about her. This is about further dividing the public, demoralizing them and causing clashes to being in emergency orders later. It's a scripted event. A psyop.





Calin Georgescu who just won the presidency in Romania has faced similar challenged as he was denied the presidency. The government annulled the election and then arrested him.





Similarly, President Trump was denied the 2020 election and then later arrested and shot at. This is clearly part of the psyop to create solidified forces on both sides of an issue that in itself is a paradigm.





Anti Trump protests are exploding worldwide simultaneously as Soros funded "Hands Off" demonstrations used paid protesters. Another part of the division psyop.





The UK is collapsing as Starmer pushes forward policies that lead to 30 arrests a day for social media posts deemed "offensive."





As they import mass migration following intelligence agency attacks on those people's homelands then offer them welfare, the same people that support Netanyahu who brags about sending migrants to the west through war like Tommy Robinson takes part in anti migrant rallies that turn into riots. This is by design.





Mass unemployment, economic crisis, retail collapse and technocracy have gripped the UK.





False flags are also kicking off to further normalize fear and divide as we see stabbings and car bombs in just one week on Amsterdam.





As the EU pushes forward a world war targeting Russia, Germany and the UK are pushing full steam ahead with conscription.





Canada is embracing the destruction of Europe and doubling down as central banker Mark Carney takes over as Prime Minister from Trudeau and says close ties with the US and Canada are over. Further demoralization.





They want clashes. They want us fighting each other so we are distracted from their actions. They want us to fight enough that emergency orders are enacted which would in turn force digital IDs and rations. They want a prison planet.





Don't fall for the Civil War psyop.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321





USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/





Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM





Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam





Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561





USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/





Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media





For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2025





File